Betr launches core markets ahead of March Madness

US.- The microbetting platform Betr has announced its expansion beyond microbetting into other verticals ahead of March Madness. The company’s new core markets will allow pre-match and in-play bets.

Bettors can wager on an outright winner, the margin of win and an over/under on total points. The rollout of the markets arrives in tandem with the First Four stage of the tournament, which kicked off on March 14.

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We deliberately launched with only microbetting to launch as soon as possible, enabling us to learn from and iterate our product experience according to real user data and feedback, and to establish ourselves as the company, product, and brand synonymous not just with instant gratification betting, which we believe will be the future of this industry.

“But to also be synonymous with doing things differently and being the first direct-to-consumer operator in the category to actually differentiate its product experience in an industry dominated by commoditized product experiences.”

The launch comes on the heels of Betr’s Ohio launch and upcoming expansion into Massachusetts and Virginia, where Betr’s real-money betting app will soon be available.

AGA: 68 million Americans plan to wager on March Madness

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that 68 million Americans plan to wager a combined $15.5bn on this year’s March Madness. That would mean 18 million more people place bets on the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament than on last month’s Super Bowl, although less money will be staked.

According to AGA’s survey, 31 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie. The association said that 21.5 million plan to bet casually with friends and 56.3 million plan to participate in a bracket contest. Three-fourths of online bettors say this will be their first time betting on March Madness online.