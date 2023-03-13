AGA: 68 million Americans plan to wager on March Madness

Around 18 million more adults plan to wager on March Madness compared to last month’s Super Bowl.

The American Gaming Association estimates that more than $15bn will be wagered.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has estimated that 68 million Americans plan to wager a combined $15.5bn on this year’s March Madness. That would mean 18 million more people place bets on the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament than on last month’s Super Bowl, although less money will be staked.

According to AGA’s survey, 31 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie. The association said that 21.5 million plan to bet casually with friends and 56.3 million plan to participate in a bracket contest. Three-fourths of online bettors say this will be their first time betting on March Madness online.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said: “March Madness is one of the best traditions in American sports—and America’s most wagered-on competition. Critically, the expansion of regulated sports betting over the past five years has brought safeguards to more than half of American adults who can now bet legally in their home market.

“With the excitement around March Madness, the AGA and our members want to remind anyone getting in on the action to have a game plan to bet responsibly. That means setting a budget, knowing the odds, keeping it social and always playing legally.”

Since March 2022, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Ohio have launched retail and mobile sports betting markets, while Maryland has launched mobile wagering. This year’s March Madness, which includes 67 games over three weeks, will be the first to feature Las Vegas as a regional host location.

Michigan regulator urges responsible gambling

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has launched a campaign urging Michigan residents to develop personal guidelines for whether, when and how much to gamble on March Madness, the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. The event falls during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a campaign led by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The regulator advises that players set budget and time limits: Set a timer on your watch or phone if you’re visiting a casino or use the tools authorized operators and providers offer patrons on their internet gaming or sports betting sites to establish account funding, wagering and time limits.