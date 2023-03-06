Betr receives mobile sports betting licence in Virginia

Virginia is the third state where Betr has been approved.

The microbetting platform has been granted a mobile sports betting licence by the Virginia Lottery.

US.- The microbetting platform Betr has announced that it has been granted a mobile sports betting licence by the Virginia Lottery. Virginia is the third state where the company has been licensed after Ohio and Massachusetts.

The firm also has market access in Indiana via Caesars Southern Indiana but has yet to be licenced by the Indiana Gaming Commission. Betr did not specify a launch date for Viriginia.

Joey Levy, co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to receive approval for our sports betting licence in Virginia, and appreciate the seamless work with the Virginia Lottery Board to bring our product to customers in Virginia. This is an important milestone for us and we can’t wait to bring our differentiated product experience to sports fans throughout Virginia.”

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $513.1m in January

Virginia’s sports betting handle was $513.1m in January, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 2 per cent compared to the $503m reported in December 2022 and a 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

Gamblers won $463.4m resulting in a combined operators’ win percentage of 9.69 per cent, down from the previous month. Bonuses and promotions totalled $768,221 while other deductions totalled $6.7m. This resulted in combined adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of $41.8m, down 11 per cent from $47m in December.