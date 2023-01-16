Betr launches real money gaming product in Ohio

After a successful soft launch that began on January 1, the microbetting app is available in Ohio.

US.- Microbetting-focused firm Betr has officially launched its real money gaming product in Ohio after a successful soft launch in the state. The soft launch began on January 1, Ohio’s first sports betting legal day.

Betr launches in Ohio through its 10-year partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) as the official mobile sports-betting partner. Available on both the iOS and Android stores, the app is expected to launch its real money gaming product in additional states over the coming months.

Ending on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12), the first player to hit a winning streak of 30 qualifying microbets in a row will win $1m. If no one hits 30 qualifying microbets in a row, Betr will award $50,000 to the single longest winning streak of qualifying real money bets.

Additionally, the single longest free-to-play winning streak of qualifying bets, which is available in 48 U.S. states, will win $10,000.

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We are thrilled to launch our real money betting business at Betr in Ohio. This launch marks the beginning of our gradual, methodical approach to state-by-state expansion where we will take the time necessary to discover and validate product-market-fit of our highly differentiated product experience to ensure we scale in a profitable manner.

“This launch also sets a U.S. online sports betting record for the fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed and regulated real money betting product, speaking to the capabilities of the Betr team to execute quickly and efficiently.”

Founder and president of Betr Jake Paul added: “I couldn’t be happier that my home state of Ohio is the first to receive access to Betr’s real money gaming product. People are going to love watching and rooting for bets tied directly to their favorite players, whether it’s a Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer, a Ja’Marr Chase 50-yard bomb, or a Jose Ramirez home run. Betr makes every game more fun by adding these stakes throughout. Download today and bet responsibly!”

In October, Betr partnered with US Integrity, which provides integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. It offers analysis across an array of data set to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

Ohio records 11.3 million geolocation transactions in opening weekend

The geolocation data firm GeoComply recorded that Ohio was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The state registered 11.3 million geolocation transactions on its opening day, on January 1, and 2.

The 11.3 million transactions came from 784,000 unique accounts across 17 different operators. Around 234,000 geolocation transactions took place during the market’s first hour on New Year’s Day.

Ohio’s transactions were more than New York’s 9.3 million transactions registered in the same period, as well as in other markets such as Pennsylvania with 8.2 million transactions, New Jersey with 6.7 million, and Michigan with 5.8 million.