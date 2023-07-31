Betr launches pick ’em style fantasy game

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the surge in online gambling in Australia.

The microbetting-focused gaming company has announced the launch of Betr Picks.

US.- Microbetting-focused gaming company Betr Holdings has announced the launch of Betr Picks, a pick ’em style fantasy game that it has added to its real money and free-to-play online sports betting (OSB) product, Betr Sportsbook.

Betr Picks is now available in 24 jurisdictions. The company plans to expand its fantasy reach to at least 30 jurisdictions by the end of 2023.

The game allows users to select “More” or “Less” from an array of player projections to build a lineup with two to eight players. Users have the potential to win up to 100x their initial entry if they get 8 picks correct.

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We are thrilled to expand the Betr Gaming business by introducing our real money fantasy sports vertical with the launch of Betr Picks. Betr Picks allows us to acquire and engage real money gaming users across the United States, enabling Betr Gaming to more fully capitalize on the nationwide presence of Betr Media for the first time, all while providing a complimentary pre-match experience to our in-play focused OSB product.

“We believe Betr Picks already features a strong core user experience relative to existing pick ’em products, and we have several material enhancements that will be released over the coming weeks and months including more sports, game modes, media integrations, deposit and withdrawal capabilities, and more.”

Betr Holdings acquires FansUnite’s Chameleon platform

Betr Holding has announced the acquisition of the Chameleon platform from FansUnite Entertainment. Chameleon offers gaming solutions, including player account management (PAM), a sports betting engine, and casino management.

The acquisition allows Betr to vertically integrate the technology into its platform, accelerating its sports betting market coverage and igaming capabilities, including the ability to launch an integrated sportsbook and casino while saving on long-term product costs.