Betr Holdings launches real money gaming product in Massachusetts

US.- Microbetting-focused gaming company Betr Holdings has launched its real money gaming product in Massachusetts, its second state after Ohio. Betr’s app is available on iOS and Android. It plans to launch in additional states over the coming months.

Betr, founded by CEO Joey Levy and Jake Paul, initially focused on play-by-play outcomes of sporting events. It has begun expanding beyond microbetting into other verticals with the launch of new core markets, allowing pre-match and in-play bets. As part of the Massachusetts launch, Betr is also soft launching its Scripts product, which combines elements of microbets with the long odds of a parlay.

Levy said: “We are thrilled to launch Betr Betting in Massachusetts, home of some of the world’s greatest sports franchises and fans. We will be just the 7th operator to enter the state, only trailing FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, WynnBet, and Barstool to market. Not bad for a company that launched less than a year ago with vastly fewer resources than pretty much all industry incumbents. We would like to thank the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for their partnership and we are excited to introduce Betr to the Commonwealth’s top notch sports ecosystem.”

Betr Holdings acquires FansUnite’s Chameleon platform

Betr Holding has announced the acquisition of the Chameleon platform from FansUnite Entertainment. Chameleon offers gaming solutions, including player account management (PAM), a sports betting engine, and casino management.

The acquisition allows Betr to vertically integrate the technology into its platform, accelerating its sports betting market coverage and igaming capabilities, including the ability to launch an integrated sportsbook and casino while saving on long-term product costs.