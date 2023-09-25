BetMGM sportsbook opens at The Banks in Ohio

BetMGM has relocated its retail sportsbook from Great American Ballpark.

US.- A new BetMGM sportsbook has opened at the riverfront entertainment district The Banks, on the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way, in Cincinnati, Ohio. BetMGM relocated its retail sportsbook from Great American Ballpark as part of its partnership with the Cincinnati Reds as the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner.

The new BetMGM Sportsbook features a 350-square-foot video wall in addition to 42 TVs, three in-person wagering windows, 14 self-service wagering kiosks, more than 200 seats, and an exclusive VIP lounge.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM, said: “When we were putting together our plans for Ohio prior to our January launch, building the premier sports and entertainment venue at The Banks was an integral part of delivering the BetMGM experience in The Buckeye State. We are thrilled to see this vision become a reality marking our next big next step in growing our relationship with the city of Cincinnati and the Reds.”

Doug Healy, Reds chief financial officer, added: “Moving the BetMGM Sportsbook to The Banks places this best-in-class operator into the heart of our city’s sports and entertainment district. The popularity of the BetMGM brand will help draw patrons to The Banks and add to the vibrancy of our downtown.”

Tracy Schwegmann, marketing director/property manager for The Banks, commented: “We are thrilled about the addition of the BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks. With the Bengals season starting and the Reds making a push to playoffs, The Banks continues to be the #1 entertainment destination in Cincinnati.”

Ohio sports betting handle reaches $331.1m in July

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $331.1m in July, down 8 per cent from the $362.1m registered in June. It was the lowest monthly figure since legal sports betting began in the state on January 1. Total bets have surpassed $4bn since launch.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported that sports betting revenue was $37.1m, up 13.5 per cent from June ($32.7m). The state’s 18 sportsbook apps offered a combined $10.7m in bet credits – the lowest monthly promotional spend yet.