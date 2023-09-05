Ohio sports betting handle reaches $331.1m in July

DraftKings saw the biggest handle in Ohio in July.

The state reported an 8 per cent decline in its handle compared to June.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $331.1m in July, down 8 per cent from the $362.1m registered in June. It was the lowest monthly figure since legal sports betting began in the state on January 1. Total bets have surpassed $4bn since launch.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported that sports betting revenue was $37.1m, up 13.5 per cent from June ($32.7m). The state’s 18 sportsbook apps offered a combined $10.7m in bet credits – the lowest monthly promotional spend yet.

DraftKings reported a $116.18m online sports betting handle while FanDuel Ohio reported $106.67m. It was the first time DraftKings has surpassed FanDuel. The two combined for roughly 70 per cent of all bets. Bet365 reported $23.5m, BetMGM $22.9m and Caesars Sportsbook $17.7m. Ohio collected $7.4m in sports betting taxes via its new 20 per cent rate, which took effect on July 1.

Ohio casinos

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $203.5m in gambling revenue in July, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 5.1 per cent increase over June but a 1.6 per cent decline from July 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $86m, a 3.8 per cent monthly increase but a 3.1 per cent decline year-on-year. The state’s seven racinos generated $117.5m, up 6.1 per cent compared to June but down 0.4 per cent year-on-year.