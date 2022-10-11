BetMGM becomes sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Reds

The sportsbook at Great American Ball Park will have its own suite and club seats at the stadium.

The deal includes plans to open a retail BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ball Park in Ohio.

US.- BetMGM has announced a deal to become an official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio. The deal with the baseball team strengthens the company’s presence in the state ahead of the launch of legal sports betting in January.

The multi-year agreement includes plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds. the venue will be located in the space currently serving as the Machine Room restaurant. It will be BetMGM’s second sportsbook at a Major League Baseball stadium, after the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park in Washington DC which opened in January 2022.

The sportsbook at Great American Ball Park will feature BetMGM signage. It will have its own suite and club seats at the stadium and will offer VIP experiences, such as on-field access during batting practice. Through the BetMGM Sportsbook app, Reds fans will be able to customise pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of our plans to create the most entertaining and dynamic sports betting experiences in Ohio. Through our relationships with the Reds and MGM Northfield Park, we look forward to bringing unique BetMGM content to Ohio’s passionate sports fans.”

Doug Healy, Cincinnati Reds chief financial officer, added: “With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming. BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

Bettors in Ohio will be able to begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Under the law, bettors in Ohio will be able to wager on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics. The law required all aspects of sports betting to begin simultaneously, meaning online apps (Type A), brick-and-mortar sportsbooks (Type B), and bar kiosks (Type C).

Ohio casinos and racinos register $196m in revenue in August

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a decrease of around 5 per cent compared to July’s revenue of $207m but a slight increase compared to $194.3m from the same month in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $84.2m, a $1.8m gain compared to 2021. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $22.2m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.8m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $21.1m and Hollywood Toledo $19m.