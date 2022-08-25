BetMGM signs content deal with Almost Friday Media

Almost Friday users will be able to access to special co-branded promotions.

BetMGM and the content network and lifestyle brand will provide co-branded content through the NFL season.

US.- BetMGM has signed an exclusive partnership with content network and lifestyle brand Almost Friday Media to offer co-branded content through the NFL season. The omnichannel deal will deliver assets across social media, YouTube, Discord, live streams, podcasts, events, merchandise, and newsletters.

Almost Friday users will be able to access special co-branded promotions, betting opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and sports live events.

Andrew Kenward, Almost Friday’s President and COO, said: “Sport is a vital pillar of the Almost Friday content ecosystem. As sports betting continues to come online in the U.S., we know it can be intimidating for the new fan. “We’re excited to work with BetMGM to create content highlighting how to responsibly enjoy the phenomenon sweeping the country.”

Matt Prevost, CRO, BetMGM, added: “Elevated, organic content is a key ingredient in our plans for keeping BetMGM’s voice differentiated as a premium online gaming platform. Almost Friday Media is a great partner to help us continue to distinguish ourselves as an industry leader.”

Almost Friday Media boasts a network of over 25 brands and has an audience of over seven million followers, delivering 120 million impressions per week. It has worked with blue chip brand partners such as Bud Light, GrubHub, Dunkin Donuts, Dave & Busters, and Sling.

Recently, BetMGM announced the signing of actor Jerry Ferrara as a celebrity brand ambassador and podcast host. Ferrara will co-host Unleashed, BetMGM’s weekly sports podcast. He will also participate in fan events and feature in marketing campaigns.

BetMGM and SportsGrid expand multi-year agreement

BetMGM and the sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid announced an expansion and extension of their strategic partnership reached in February. Under the multi-year agreement BetMGM’s trading team and experts will provide insight during various broadcasts including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.

As part of the agreement, SportsGrid’s lead pro football analyst Warren Sharp will deliver reports from MGM Resorts properties including MGM National Harbor in Maryland.