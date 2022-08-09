BetMGM becomes official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada

BetMGM has announced a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL) in Canada.

Canada.- BetMGM has announced a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL), becoming an Official Sportsbook Partner in Canada. BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario, launching its online sports betting and igaming platforms in April.

As a part of the newly expanded relationship, BetMGM now has the rights to use official NFL marks in Canada and to advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region. Additionally, BetMGM will offer Canadian customers access to exclusive NFL experiences.

“Expanding our partnership with the NFL into Canada sets the stage for amazing opportunities as we begin the upcoming football season,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “We’re already seeing great interest from our Ontario customers and this collaboration truly elevates the BetMGM experience.”

Gavin Kemp, senior director of Corporate Partnerships, NFL Canada, added, “We are thrilled to be working with BetMGM in Canada as an Official Sportsbook Partner. BetMGM delivers a unique gaming platform to this emerging market and will enhance the NFL fan experience in Canada in new and innovative ways.”

