BetMGM names actor Jerry Ferrara as brand ambassador and podcast host

US.- BetMGM has announced the signing of actor Jerry Ferrara as a celebrity brand ambassador and podcast host. Ferrara will co-host Unleashed, BetMGM’s weekly sports podcast. He will also participate in fan events and feature in marketing campaigns.

Ferrara is a three-time Screen Actors Guild Award-nominee and has appeared in TV shows and films including HBO’s Entourage, Starz’s Power, Last Vegas, Lone Survivor and Think Like a Man. He also hosts Bad 4 Business (B4B), a podcast featuring interviews with athletes, actors and everyday people.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM, said: “Jerry Ferrara is a talented actor and a passionate sports fan. Together we’ll create fun, unique content for our podcast and other BetMGM-related opportunities that we believe sports fans will love.”

Ferrara commented: “As a diehard sports fan, I couldn’t be more excited about legalized sports betting and having the opportunity to partner with an industry leader like BetMGM. It’s an honor to be the first BetMGM ambassador to co-host Unleashed and I’m excited to share my passion and knowledge with fellow sports fans.”

BetMGM recently announced a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL), becoming an Official Sportsbook Partner in Canada. BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario, launching its online sports betting and igaming platforms in April.

As a part of the newly expanded relationship, BetMGM now has the rights to use official NFL marks in Canada and to advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region. Additionally, BetMGM will offer Canadian customers access to exclusive NFL experiences.

White Hat Studios goes live in US with BetMGM

White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, went live in the US after beginning its deal with its first customer in the region, BetMGM. Titles from European markets, such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders will be available to BetMGM players.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We’re delighted to see our products go live in the US, starting with BetMGM in the great state of Michigan. Our games are tried and tested, and we are confident our content will thrill US players.