BetMGM and SportsGrid expand multi-year agreement

BetMGM and SportsGrid have announced an extension and expansion of their strategic partnership.

US.- BetMGM and the sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid have announced an expansion and extension of their strategic partnership reached in February. Under the multi-year agreement BetMGM’s trading team and experts will provide insight during various broadcasts including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.

As part of the agreement, SportsGrid’s lead pro football analyst Warren Sharp will deliver reports from MGM Resorts properties including MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, said: “SportsGrid is an ideal partner and, together, we look forward to providing our customers with more sports betting content just in time for the start of football season.”

BetMGM’s odds and promotions will be featured in Ferrall Coast to Coast. Sharp’s live reports will be distributed over SportsGrid’s multi-media content platforms.

SportsGrid chief operating officer Adam Kaplan said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with BetMGM on the heels of our initial partnership launch earlier this year. By further leveraging SportsGrid’s media-as-a-service model, BetMGM will benefit from the scale of our network’s audience and distribution footprints, the integration of top talent like Warren Sharp and the live content production from premier MGM Resorts properties.”

Sharp added: “I am excited to provide BetMGM customers and SportsGrid’s nationwide audience with my real time insights and analytics throughout the NFL regular season and playoffs. This partnership provides me with a unique perspective in covering the NFL matchups, spread, over/under and money lines, along with futures odds and player props.”

The deal comes after BetMGM announced the signing of actor Jerry Ferrara as a celebrity brand ambassador and podcast host. Ferrara will co-host Unleashed, BetMGM’s weekly sports podcast. He will also participate in fan events and feature in marketing campaigns.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM, said: “Jerry Ferrara is a talented actor and a passionate sports fan. Together we’ll create fun, unique content for our podcast and other BetMGM-related opportunities that we believe sports fans will love.”