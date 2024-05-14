BetMGM Poker Classic to return to Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

The seven-week series will include the BetMGM Poker Championship over June 6 to 11.

US.- MGM Resorts International’s sports betting and igaming operator, BetMGM has announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Aria Poker Classic in Las Vegas. The seven-week summer series will include the BetMGM Poker Championship from June 6 to 11 at Aria Resort & Casino’s Poker Room.

The no-limit hold’em tournament has a $3,500 buy-in and will offer participants a $3m guarantee, an increase of $1m from last year’s event. The BetMGM Poker Championship will feature two starting flights and more than 100 qualifiers from BetMGM Poker markets (New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ontario).

Luke Staudenmaier, BetMGM’s director of Poker, said: “The BetMGM Poker Championship is all about creating excitement and more action for poker enthusiasts nationwide. Through online qualifiers where BetMGM is live, we are offering players more ways to win their way to Vegas and the opportunity to earn larger prize packages and guarantees. Our partnership with ARIA continues to get stronger, allowing us to build on the omnichannel poker experience.”

Ryan Kirk, ARIA’s director of poker operations, added: “Partnering with BetMGM for the BetMGM Poker Championship solidifies ARIA’s position as a global leader in tournament poker. We anticipate another record-breaking event this summer as we offer a $3m guarantee and add more tournament tables.”

PokerStars’ North America Poker Tour to return to Las Vegas

PokerStars has announced that its North America Poker Tour (NAPT) will return to Las Vegas from November 1 to 10. The event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas with five events: the Main Event, Super High Roller, NAPT Cup, High Roller, and Mystery Bounty. Buy-ins will range from $250 to $25.000.

Resorts World Las Vegas director of poker operations Leon Wheeler said: “Resorts World Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of PokerStars and the NAPT this November. After last year’s tremendous success, we are eager to capitalize on that momentum and host an even more spectacular festival in 2024.”