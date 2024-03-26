BetMGM Poker extends partnership with Darren Elias

Elias has been an ambassador for the firm since 2021.

US.- BetMGM Poker and professional poker player Darren Elias have extended their brand partnership. The four times World Poker Tour champion has been an ambassador for BetMGM Poker since 2021.

Elias will continue to feaure in BetMGM online poker campaigns and represent the firm at major tournaments. He will also contribute blog content to BetMGM’s The Roar in the coming months.

BetMGM director of poker Luke Staudenmaier said: “BetMGM is proud to extend our partnership with a poker champion of the caliber of Darren Elias. Darren’s talent and passion for poker, along with his dedication to excellence, align perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and continuing to provide top-tier online and live poker opportunities to our players.”

Elias commented: “BetMGM Poker has been a tremendous partner and I’ve been proud to be part of the company’s growth for the last few years. Together, we will continue innovating our online poker offerings and focus on bringing new hybrid online and live poker opportunities to all of BetMGM’s poker and sports markets across the US.”

Borgata Hotel Casino and BetMGM Poker to host poker tournament

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and BetMGM Poker have announced the return of the Borgata Spring Poker Open. The series will take place at the Atlantic City casino from April 29 to May 14. There will be three events with over $4m in guarantees. Players can reserve seats online through BetMGM Poker from April 1.

The tournament begins with the Almighty Million Kick-Off Event, which will feature a $500 buy-in and a $1,000,000 guarantee and concludes with a live stream of the final table. The second week features a Mirror Mystery Bounty with a $900 buy-in and a $500,000 guarantee.

BetMGM Poker offers the King of Poker Progressive Bounty Shoot Out and a $150,000 Online Hybrid Championship where players will start online and finish live at Borgata. The Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship is a $2,700 buy-in and a $2,000,000 guarantee.