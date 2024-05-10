PokerStars’ North America Poker Tour to return to Las Vegas in November

The event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas.

US.- PokerStars has announced that its North America Poker Tour (NAPT) will return to Las Vegas from November 1 to 10. The event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas with five events: the Main Event, Super High Roller, NAPT Cup, High Roller, and Mystery Bounty. Buy-ins will range from $250 to $25.000.

Resorts World Las Vegas director of poker operations Leon Wheeler said: “Resorts World Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of PokerStars and the NAPT this November. After last year’s tremendous success, we are eager to capitalize on that momentum and host an even more spectacular festival in 2024.”

PokerStars NA Steve Preiss commented: “Last year, the NAPT smashed all expectations, so this year, we’re going even bigger. With a premier partner like Resorts World Las Vegas, we’re stepping up our game: bigger tournaments, buy-ins and player-focused events,” VP of.

In 2023, Sami Bechahed, a poker dealer out of the US, won the Main Event, claiming the $269.000 top prize. The event saw 1,095 entries.

LVXP announces plan for new entertainment development in Las Vegas

Real estate development company LVXP has announced plans for a mixed-use development project on the Las Vegas Strip. Located on a 27-acre site at 2601 South Las Vegas Boulevard, across from the Las Vegas Convention Center, near Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, it would feature a retail plaza, convention space, a destination casino and several luxury hotels and residences.

