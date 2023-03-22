BetMGM poker championship to be held at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

The Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will host the poker event for a second consecutive year, from June 9 to June 13.

US.- MGM Resorts International’s sports betting and igaming operator, BetMGM, has announced that the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will host the BetMGM Poker Championship for a second consecutive year. The event will be held at the Poker Room at Aria from June 9 to 13. The final table will be broadcast live from PokerGo Studio.

The tournament will take place during the 2023 Aria Poker Classic, which will start on June 8 with a Mystery Bounty event. The $3,500 buy-in no-limit Hold’em BetMGM Poker Championship has a $2m guarantee. At least 100 qualifiers from BetMGM poker markets, including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ontario, Canada, will compete in the event, which will have two starting flights.

The online qualifying rounds will begin on May 1. The qualifiers will receive packages that include travel expenses, a six-night stay at the Aria, a $3,500 buy-in to the BetMGM Poker Championship, and an $800 buy-in to the Mystery Bounty event.

Luke Staudenmaier, director of poker at BetMGM, said: “It’s great to bring BetMGM players back to Las Vegas during one of poker’s most exciting times of the year. For a second straight year, Aria is delivering a Championship event and we are happy to continue to build on our relationship with MGM Resorts while connecting BetMGM online players to the best poker rooms in the United States.”

Sean Mccormack, MGM Resorts director of poker strategy, added: “Partnering with BetMGM for another summer championship is a tremendous opportunity for us to offer poker players a one-of-a-kind experience. ARIA has doubled the guarantee from last year to $2m, giving the competitors the chance to win one of our industry’s top prize pools.”

Borgata Casino launches new poker tournament

Borgata Poker, in partnership with BetMGM Poker, has launched the Almighty Million poker tournament. It will be held at the Borgata Casino, in Atlantic City, from May 7 to 13. An $800 buy-in will provide a 100,000 starting stack. Through a rolling schedule of daily qualifiers and promotions, BetMGM Poker players will have multiple opportunities to qualify.

Beginning on April 23, players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will be able to win $2,000 Almighty Million Poker Packages, which include entry into the tournament, hotel stay and a $500 cash prize.