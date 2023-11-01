BetMGM opens sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico

BetMGM has announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook.

US.- BetMGM has announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s BetMGM’s first sportsbook in the state. The BetMGM Sportsbook is 4,900 square feet and features 35 television screens, two VIP sections, five betting windows and four betting kiosks.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer at BetMGM, said: “It’s a privilege to enter New Mexico and collaborate with Isleta Resort & Casino. We’re confident sports fans will enjoy the world-class gameday experience that only BetMGM provides.”

Adrianna Jiron, chief operations officer of Isleta Resort & Casino, added: “This is an exciting moment for both Isleta Resort & Casino and those that enjoy the fun and excitement of sports betting. We believe we are ‘Where the fun begins’ when it comes to New Mexico Gaming,”

Karl Waitner, chief executive officer at Isleta Resort & Casino, commented: “Isleta Resort & Casino’s goal is to constantly improve the consumer experience. Our new partnership with BetMGM makes unforgettable moments in sports even more personal, powerful, and fun.”

In September, BetMGM opened a new sportsbook at the riverfront entertainment district The Banks in Cincinnati, Ohio. It relocated its retail sportsbook from Great American Ballpark as part of its partnership with the Cincinnati Reds as the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner.

BetMGM launches in the UK

In August, MGM Resorts International launched its BetMGM brand in the UK. In the US, BetMGM is run as a 50-50 joint venture with UK-based Entain, but Entain is not involved in the UK expansion, which will compete with the UK operator’s brands, such as Ladbrokes.

Instead, BetMGM uses the platform and technology of Swedish company LeoVegas, which MGM Resorts bought last year. Kambi will power the sportsbook through an extension of the agreement it’s had with LeoVegas since 2016.