BetMGM and Caesars launch mobile sports betting in Washington DC

US.- The District of Columbia now has a competitive mobile sports betting market after BetMGM and Caesars went live on Wednesday. The launch, which came two days later than planned, follows the DC Council’s approval of the 2025 budget including a provision to open the mobile sports betting market to up to seven operators.

The change ends FanDuel’s exclusivity as the sole District-wide operator in partnership with the DC Lottery. BetMGM and Caesars’ mobile sportsbooks were previously only accessible within exclusions zones around land-based venues. BetMGM has a retail sportsbook at Nationals Park and Caesars at Capital One Arena, which was the first sportsbook in a US professional sports venue.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer at BetMGM, said: “After three years of bringing unparalleled, omnichannel experiences to sports fans and supporting the D.C. metropolitan community through our partnership with the Washington Nationals, fans can now bet on their favorite teams with BetMGM across the District with our award-winning mobile app.”

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “D.C. sports fans have always displayed an incredible passion for their teams. Expanding access to our mobile sports betting app across the district will only enhance their fan experience, and we look forward to deepening the connection we’ve established with them since our historic opening in 2021. We’d like to thank Mayor Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, Councilmember McDuffie and the D.C. Council for their leadership on sports betting as well as the Office of Lottery and Gaming.”