Washington DC sports betting handle reaches record $35.4m in May

The sports betting handle increased by 183 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $35.4m in May, up 183 per cent compared to May 2023, establishing a new record for the District. Revenue was $5.4m, also a new high, and tax receipts reached $544,600.

FanDuel’s new sports betting app for the DC Lottery dominated the market, taking 84 per cent of Washington DC’s sports wagers. The DC Lottery saw wagers of $30.6m, with $29.7m coming through the new FanDuel app and $898,671 from the old GambetDC app. Caesars followed with $2.7m worth of wagers. BetMGM took $1.6m.

The Washington DC Council 2025 budget paved the way for a competitive online sports betting market ending FanDuel’s position as the only platform available citywide. The Budget Support Act, which still needs mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature and a passive 30-day congressional review, will allow BetMGM (Nationals Park) and Caesars Sportsbook (Capital One Arena) to expand their current offerings beyond their brick-and-mortar sportsbooks and respective exclusion zones.