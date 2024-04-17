FanDuel launches in Washington DC

FanDuel is the new sports betting subcontractor for Intralot.

US.- The Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced that FanDuel’s sports betting app and website have launched in Washington DC. FanDuel is become the new sports wagering subcontractor for Intralot, OLG’s lottery and sports wagering system vendor, replacing the GambetDC sports betting app

FanDuel’s sports wagering platform is available to all users over the age of 18 in the District of Columbia, except for specific areas where gambling is prohibited. These restricted areas include a two-block radius surrounding designated Class A facilities, which include Audi Field, Capital One Arena, Nationals Park, and St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, and all federal lands, including the National Mall, White House, Capitol, Congressional office buildings, East Potomac Park, and Rock Creek Park.

Frank Suarez, executive director of OLG, said: “With FanDuel’s launch, DC residents and visitors will have access to a best-in-class sports wagering platform. FanDuel’s entry into our market brings not only a reliable, customer-friendly sports wagering experience to the nation’s capital, but it also includes guaranteed revenue that will be used to fund vital city programs.”

Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $12m in February

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $12m in February, down 5 per cent from February 2023 ($12.6m) and 25 per cent behind January 2024 ($16m). Revenue was $1.2m, the same level as last year but half of January 2024.

Caesars led the market with $409,386 in revenue from $3.3m in bets. In second place, GambetDC registered $403,646 in revenue from $5.3m. BetMGM generated $294,651 from $2.6m, FanDuel $84,220 from $565,595, Grand Central partnered with Elys Game Technology $25,946 from $234,615 and Cloakbook $1,432 from $15,050.