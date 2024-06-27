Washington DC Council approves opening of sports betting market

The budget includes a provision to allow a competitive market.

US.- The Washington DC Council has unanimously approved its 2025 budget , paving the way for a competitive online sports betting market. Currently, FanDuel is the only platform available citywide. The new budget will allow more commercial operators to enter the market.

The DC Council passed the Budget Support Act via voice vote. It now needs mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature and will then undergo a passive 30-day congressional review. It’s expected that the move will see BetMGM (Nationals Park) and Caesars Sportsbook (Capital One Arena) expand their current offerings. They have brick-and-mortar sportsbooks, but their digital offerings function within exclusion zones.

FanDuel replaced Intralot’s GambetDC as the sole District-wide operator in April in partnership with the DC Lottery. Under the lottery deal, FanDuel pays a 40 per cent tax rate for the privilege of having a monopoly. Under the new plan, operators will pay a 20 per cent tax rate.