BetGames to launch Twain Sport in UK under new Gambling Commission licences

Lithuania-founded BetGames has received new licences from the Gambling Commission.

UK.- BetGames will launch its Twain Sport brand in the UK after receiving new licences from the British regulator, the Gambling Commission. The Lithuania-based company has secured licences for real events betting and virtual events betting to add to its existing software and casino host licences.

Launched last year, Twain Sport is now BetGames’ key product, offering football and basketball content. It covers 1,440 matches a day (42,200 per month) and targets Millennial and Gen Z players with a “low-staking, regulation-friendly format”. The company has already taken Twain Sport into the new online market in Ontario, Canada.

BetGames’ CEO Andreas Koeberl said: “Our latest UK approvals are going to be an absolute game-changer for us. Live since October 2022, Twain Sport has already proven a resounding success having been deployed with 45 operators globally in just six months, as well as 20 more contracts currently under negotiation.”

He added: “With Twain Sport, we have something truly special for the UK market – the first-of-its-kind high-turnover sporting action that will be the perfect cross-sell for sports betting and casino fans. Perfect for the new low-staking regulatory environment in the UK, we can’t wait to see how it performs!”

