Twain Sport receives gaming licence in Ontario

Twain Sport is a new live sports vertical from Hybrid Sports League and BetGames.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved the brand’s first licence.

John-Paul Rowland, vice president of Europe, Asia and the Americas at BetGames, said: “We’re thrilled to have gained a supplier licence for the Ontario market. The region is growing quickly and showing a lot of potential, as we head into 2023, we feel we’ve arrived at the perfect time.

“The market entry allows us to meet our ambitious goals for the year and lets us establish Twain Sport as a major name within the live sports space. We can’t wait to get going and see what Ontario has in store for us.”

Twain Sport’s products include T-Basket and T-Kick focusing on basketball and soccer products with 6,300 matches each month.

Ontario igaming wagers hit CAD$11.5bn in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its third public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4, 2022. The report covers the third full quarter of market operations, ending on December 30.

During the third quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ontarians wagered CAD$11.5bn (CAD) on icasino, mobile sports betting, and online poker wagers, representing a 91 per cent increase over the previous quarter. Revenue for the period was CA$457m, a 71 per cent increase over Q2.