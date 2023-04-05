British Gambling Commission fines TGP Europe for regulatory failings

The British regulator found that the white-label operator had breached anti-money laundering (AML) and social responsibility requirements.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has hit TGP Europe Limited with a warning and £316,250 in penalties for failures in its anti-money laundering (AML) and social responsibility measures. The company is based on the Isle of Man and manages a white-label network with 19 sites, including sportsbooks for 12Bet, BK8, Fun88 and Kaiyun.

The regulator identified social responsibility failures, including inadequate responses in cases where customers continued to play after triggering multiple safer gambling alerts. It relied on automated interactions and did not evaluate the effectiveness, failing to consider progressing to customer care interventions such as telephone calls.

On the AML side, the Gambling Commission cited inadequate risk assessments for money laundering and terrorist financing. The operator failed to account for risks such as false or stolen identification documents and didn’t conduct due diligence on “unusually large transactions”.

B2B relationships and new gambling licence conditions

The company’s policies to assess risk in its business-to-business relationships were also found to be lacking, with ineffective due diligence proceeds on white-label deals. As well as issuing a warning and financial penalty, the Gambling Commission has imposed additional licence conditions, requiring TGP Europe to take action to ensure that it performs thorough due diligence checks in the future.

The Gambling Commission said: “This case serves as a reminder to gambling operators of the importance of maintaining robust AML and social responsibility protocols to prevent potential breaches and protect their customers.”

Last month, the British regulator issued its biggest fine to date in the form of a whopping £19.2m penalty against William Hill, which was bought by 888 Holdings last year. The penalty is the largest in British gambling history, surpassing the £17m fine issued against Entain last August.

