Betfred USA names Kresimir Spajic as CEO

Spajic will lead the company’s operations in 10 US states.

US.- Betfred has appointed Kresimir Spajic as CEO of Betfred USA. He will lead the company’s operations in 10 US states, including Colorado, Ohio and Nevada. Spajic’s experience includes executive and principal consulting roles at Great Canadian Entertainment, Apollo Global Management, Hard Rock International, Rush Street Interactive, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Bwin.

Betfred founder Fred Done said: “It’s an important and exciting time for our US business and Kresimir is the ideal person to further push and expand the Betfred brand in America.”

Betfred Group chief executive Joanne Whittaker added: “We are delighted with the appointment of Kresimir Spajic. Our team in the US have worked tirelessly to expand our operation and with Kresimir’s vast experience, we have the right person to take our US business to the next level.”

Spajic commented: “I’m truly excited to embark on this journey as the CEO of Betfred USA. I am looking forward to working with our exceptional domestic and global talent and partners. Together, we aim to build a sustainable business in the US by delivering unparalleled value and support to our customers while upholding a strong commitment to responsible gaming.”

In February, Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook opened at Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Betfred also launched online sports betting in Virginia and it was approved to run sportsbook in Maryland with Frederick-based Long Shot.