Betfred approved to run sportsbook in Maryland

Frederick-based Long Shot’s and its online operator Betfred Sportsbook have received a mobile sports wagering licence.

US.- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has issued a mobile sports wagering licence to Frederick-based Long Shot and its online operator Betfred Sportsbook. They successfully completed a demonstration of the mobile sports wagering platform on February 7.

The Maryland mobile sports betting market opened on November 23. In January, the MLGCC approved the qualifications of three sports wagering facility applicants and two mobile sports betting applicants. Earlier in 2023, SWARC approved the diversity plans of ten sports wagering licencees.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), seven live online sports betting operators took in $478.3m in bets in December, while retail sportsbooks took $18.8m. The total handle for all sports betting in the state was $497.1m.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan has estimated that the state could see $30m in sports betting revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027.

Betfred has recently launched online sports betting in Virginia, its ninth US state. The company is the sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC.