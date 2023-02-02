Betfred Sportsbook launches in Virginia

Last month, Betfred became the official sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC.

Virginia is the ninth state in which Betfred has launched a sportsbook.

US.- Betfred has launched online sports betting in Virginia, its ninth state. Last month, the company became the sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC. It will be the back-of-jersey sponsor of the home and away kits for the 2023 USL Championship Season.

Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports, said: “We are excited to finally begin online operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to activating our partnership with Loudoun United. This is the ideal time to launch sports betting with several major sporting events happening over the coming weeks and months, and of course with the USL Championship season kicking off soon.”

Last week, the Nevada Gaming Commission granted a licence for Betfred to run a sportsbook at the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Sports betting in Virginia

Virginians wagered $503.1m in December, 3 per cent lower than November’s handle of $518.8m but up 17.9 per cent year-on-year. The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported gross gaming revenue of $50.7m