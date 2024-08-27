Betfred to cease operations in Colorado

Betfred is to close its Colorado sportsbook on August 31.

US.- Betfred has announced that it will cease operations in Colorado on August 31, the same day it shutters its sportsbook in Ohio and a month after ceasing operations in Maryland. It will be the fourth operator to exit the Colorado sports betting market this year.

Online patrons are asked to log in and request withdrawals prior to this date. Balances not withdrawn will be issued by cheque within 30 days of ceased operations.” Retail patrons who have a pending wager or a winning betslip need to follow the mail-in redemption process.

See also: Colorado sports betting handle reaches $350.4m in June

Betfred still operates online in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Customers can place retail-only bets in Nevada at Mohegan Casino inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and in Washington at Portage Bay Bar inside Silver Reef Casino Resort.

