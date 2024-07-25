Betfred to cease online operations in Ohio

Betfred will close its operations in Ohio on August 31.

US.- Betfred has announced that it will cease operations in Ohio on August 31. The move follows its exit from Maryland’s online and retail betting market.

The firm said the last day to make deposits will be July 31, and players can place bets until August 14. Bettors will have until August 31 to close their accounts. Betfred said that balances not withdrawn by August 31 will be issued by check within 30 days.

Last month, Betfred decided to exit Maryland’s online and retail betting market after recording the tenth-lowest handle out of the 13 licensed sportsbooks in the state. It closed its brick-and-mortar location on June 30 and will close its digital platform on July 31. Betfred still operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

Meanwhile, SuperBook Sports has ceased offering digital sports betting services in eight US states: Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Maryland and Virginia. The operator, which has its flagship retail sportsbook at the Westgate in Las Vegas, remains live online in Nevada. Prophet Exchange, SaharaBets and Unibet have left US markets.

