Colorado sports betting handle reaches $350.4m in June

The sports betting handle was up 12.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $350.8m in June. That’s an increase of 12.8 per cent year-on-year, but 21 per cent behind the $447.6 bet in May. Players bet $348.9m online, with the remaining $1.5m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

Baseball was the most popular sport to bet on in June, with players betting $104.5m. Basketball followed with a handle of $59.2m. Soccer saw a particularly strong month due to the start of the second Copa América in the US, with bets doubling to $27.6m. Table tennis also increased to $15.1m.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $28.2m, 206.5 per cent higher than $9.2m last year. From the state’s 10 per cent levy on net proceeds, the Colorado Department of Revenue collected $1.8m in tax revenue. Colorado online sportsbooks made up the vast majority of this figure, with just $7,130 in taxes coming from retail betting.

