Maryland’s Gaming Control Commission approves sports betting applicants

US.- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved the qualifications of three sports wagering facility applicants and two mobile sports betting applicants. The firms are expected to be considered for licence awards during the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission’s (SWARC) meeting on February 15.

The Maryland mobile sports betting market opened on November 23. Earlier in January, SWARC approved the diversity plans of ten sports wagering licencees. Currently, seven mobile sportsbooks are live in Maryland.

The three businesses that were found qualified for sports wagering facility licences are Kathe P. Hospitality (Michael’s on the South River in Riva, Anne Arundel County), Canton Gaming – Canton (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton, Baltimore City) and Canton Gaming – Towson (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Towson, Baltimore County).

Canton Gaming signed an agreement with Parx Interactive Maryland (BetParx) to serve as its operator partner for both the Canton and Towson locations.

The MLGCC also approved the qualifications of SBOpco (Super Book) as both a sports wagering facility operator and an online sports wagering operator.

Maryland Lottery director, John Martin, said that by the start of the 2023 NFL season, he expects up to 21 online sports betting operators and between 15 to 20 retail operators to be live in the state.

Some weeks ago, Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) reported figures from the first full month of sports betting. According to the report released by the MLGCA, Maryland online sports betting from the seven operators took in $478.3m in bets in December, while retail sportsbooks accounted for $18.8m. Overall, the total handle for all sports betting in the state was $497.1m.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan has estimated that the state could see $30m in revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027.

Fanatics launches sportsbook at FedExField stadium in Maryland

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, opened a retail sportsbook inside the NFL FedExField Stadium, Maryland, in partnership with the Washington Commanders.

The new sportsbook covers 5,000 square feet and offers eight betting windows and 21 self-service betting kiosks. It features two giant LED Video Walls, 38 TV monitors, and a full-service restaurant. It is located beside the Washington Commanders Team Store, which is operated by Fanatics.