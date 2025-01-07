BETER opens first Setka Cup arena in India

The addition of the Indian location will allow BETER to attract more professional athletes from the region.

Press release.- BETER has expanded its proprietary Setka Cup table tennis tournaments to a new country by opening an arena there. The brand-new venue is located in New Delhi, India. This marks the first-ever Setka Cup arena in the region, emphasising another step in the provider’s ambitious expansion strategy.

Tournaments at the new arena are being held in a best-of-five format, with more than 900 matches scheduled each month. Bettors can wager on over 30 markets per match.

The Setka Cup is a flagship product of BETER’s fast-betting sports offering, which also includes the BSKT Cup basketball league. In total, it provides players with more than 11,000 events per month to bet on. All matches are provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds.

BETER has several sports locations across three European countries, collaborating with local table tennis federations and associations. The addition of the Indian location will allow BETER to attract more professional athletes from the region, delivering more content for its operator partners and their bettors.

Another major advantage of the new arena is that BETER can add more time slots to its offering, benefiting operators and players in Europe who will be able to watch and wager on the action from 3:30 AM to 11 AM every day—traditionally a timeless fulfilled with betting content.

See also: BETER secures service provider registration in Argentina

Maksym Vitushko, sports general manager at BETER, said: “Setka Cup is a world-renowned product and has taken the industry by storm. We are committed to constantly improving and driving growth, and to do this, we are always refining our product, increasing the number of events, and adding new locations worldwide while forging partnerships with Tier-1 operators.

“The demand for fast betting content is significant, and the Setka Cup sets the standard for a top-tier player experience. Our new arena elevates this even further, marking our entry into India and strengthening our position in key markets like Europe by delivering best-in-class fast-paced content while adhering to the principles of fair play, thanks to the efforts of our Integrity team.“This is just the first of several planned new countries, with the doors set to open on a new table tennis location in one of Latin America’s countries shortly.”



