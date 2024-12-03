BETER and VeliTech partner to enhance betting esports and sports content 

Through this alliance, the VeliTech platform will feature BETER’s 24/7 esports and sports content, including live streams, real-time data, and odds.

Press release.- BETER has joined forces with VeliTech, a technology B2B provider, in a deal that will significantly increase the reach of its fast-betting products.

Through this collaboration, the VeliTech platform will feature BETER’s 24/7 esports and sports content, including live streams, real-time data, and odds. It includes ESportsBattle tournaments, which offer round-the-clock action on popular titles such as eFootball, eHockey, and eBasketball. This addition enables operators to enhance engagement and diversify offerings in the competitive sports betting market.

Besides that, BETER provides the platform with an esports odds feed covering 450+ tournaments worldwide, with 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year. Odds are based on official data for popular titles such as CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, and more.

BETER’s sports content, such as Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, will also be available on the VeliTech platform. In total, bettors can wager on over 46,000 fast-paced esports and sports monthly events.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said, “This is an important partnership for us as it significantly expands the reach of our sports and esports products among high-calibre operators in core markets worldwide.”

Then, he added: “VeliTech offers a suite of solutions powered by advanced technologies that sportsbooks rely on to deliver superior bettor experiences. Fast betting content is now a must-have for operators, and our products are recognized as the best in the industry. This makes the deal between BETER and VeliTech a win for both parties, but more importantly, for the sportsbooks that can now access our in-demand products.”

Tamar Skhirtladze, head of VeliSports at VeliTech, stated, “Partnering with BETER allows us to provide high-quality betting content like Dota 2, LoL, CS2, ESportsBattle tournaments, and Setka Cup to our clients, reinforcing VeliTech as a trusted technology partner supporting leading operators.”