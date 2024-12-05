BETER secures service provider registration in Argentina

Operators in Argentina will also be able to use BETER’s Esports Odds feed.

BETER is now able to supply its 24/7 live streaming, data, and odds to all licensed local operators.

Press release.- BETER has bolstered its presence in Latin America after being registered as a service provider in Argentina.

The registration, enabling BETER to supply its 24/7 live streaming, data, and odds to all licensed local operators, was provided by the Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, the gambling regulatory body in the City of Buenos Aires.

BETER has quickly established itself as a must-have provider for operators across the region with those active in Argentina now able to offer its esports and sports offerings to their players.

This includes BETER’s proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments, Setka Cup table tennis series, and BSKT Cup basketball league. In total, bettors can wager on more than 46,000 of BETER`s fast-paced esports and sports events each month. All matches are provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds, with an average operator margin of 7.5 per cent+.

Operators in Argentina will also be able to use BETER’s Esports Odds feed which offers market-leading odds across 450+ tournaments globally with 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year. Odds are calculated using official data and compiled by in-house expert traders for popular disciplines like CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, and many more.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We have identified Latin America as one of the key markets for us and we are working hard to meet all demands of regulators in the jurisdictions where we want to offer our products to operators.

“This is a region that continues to evolve – both in terms of player preferences and also the regulatory and legal landscape – and all companies must embrace this and adapt to provide the experiences players are seeking while complying with the rules in place.

“In the City of Buenos Aires and beyond, the demand for fast betting content and experiences for both esports and sports is at an all-time high, and with our suite of products, operators can meet this demand with thrilling content that provides round-the-clock action and betting opportunities.”

Valeria Tarchynska, BETER’s chief legal officer, added: “Our team has plenty of experience in applying for and securing approvals in regulated markets such as Latin America and others. This time, we had the support of the local law firm MF Estudio-Abogados whose guidance was invaluable.

“Receiving registration from Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires is an important step for BETER as we keep expanding our reach across Latin America and further establish ourselves as the leading and official provider of fast betting content, data and odds.”