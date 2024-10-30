BETER adds virtual reality contests to its Setka Cup tournaments

The new virtual reality matches last up to 15 minutes each.

The company’s latest product sees professional table tennis athletes don VR headsets and compete in a virtual reality format with bettors able to wager on the more unpredictable outcomes.

Press release. BETER has rolled out a major addition to its flagship Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, which now features a never-before-seen virtual reality offering.

Setka Cup Virtual Reality contests feature real-world professional athletes playing in a virtual reality format. Each professional table tennis player wears a VR headset, and the contest takes place in BETER’s state-of-the-art table tennis simulator.

The new virtual reality matches last up to 15 minutes each and offer operators a sustainable 7.5 per cent margin. Bettors can place bets on over 30 markets per event.

The new tournament series takes place on weekdays and follows BETER’s premium sports fast betting offering – Setka Cup VR matches are two times faster than classic table tennis matches.

BETER’s sports portfolio includes the world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and the BSKT Cup basketball league, offering about 11,000 events monthly. All matches are provided with real-time odds, data, and 24/7 live streaming.

Maksym Vitushko, sports general manager at BETER, said: “The launch of Setka Cup Virtual Reality contests is a testament to our position as a pioneering fast betting content provider. This product really shows how we have redefined the bettor experience and the way bettors engage with and bet on live contests.

“This innovation has allowed us to introduce something new to table tennis fans, sports fans, bettors and the wider industry. Putting real athletes into a virtual world has never been done before and by pushing boundaries, our partners’ customers can enjoy a deeper, richer, more immersive experience.

“We look forward to seeing many sportsbooks integrate this new content into their offerings and leverage its potential.”