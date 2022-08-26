BETER Live adds more variety to QTech Games’ premier platform

Distributor for emerging markets further enhances its premium offering with content from an emerging force in the live dealer.

Press release.- QTech Games, the number-one games distributor across Asia and all emerging markets, has penned its latest top-tier provider partnership with BETER Live, allowing its platform clients to access another multifaceted live-casino catalogue.

BETER Live is the live-casino brand of next-generation betting content and data provider BETER, whose product verticals also cover fast sports, esports and gaming solutions. The in-demand live-dealer domain continues to go from strength to strength with customers across the planet, and BETER’s innovative and authentic digital table games provide an eloquent case in point.

This product suite includes traditional games such as Blackjack, Roulette and French Roulette (all available in English, Russian and Ukrainian languages for CIS-facing territories), alongside the most popular, one-of-a-kind live-dealer game in Andar Bahar, and another companion classic for India in Teen Patti recently unveiled as the supplier’s latest release — Bet on Teen Patti. Accordingly, these games now all form part of the progressive portfolio made available to QTech Games, its partners and the culturally-diverse appetites of their myriad players.

Integrating this flourishing production line consolidates QTech Games’ wide range of gaming verticals, providing a definitive one-stop shop, QTech ONE™, which has fast become the “go-to” solution for worldwide operators. BETER Live’ premium quality content suite, featuring these immersive iterations of classic table games, now sits neatly alongside other cutting-edge live studios, such as Evolution and Ezugi, giving QTech partners and their players an unrivalled choice for live casino.

The agreement organically broadens BETER Live’s strategic scope, targeting worldwide audiences and driving new revenue streams. The company’s products are created with an entertainment-first approach and are hosted by experienced casino dealers in cutting-edge, cinema-style studios, which also afford operators and their customers the benefits of localised server deployment and a range of corresponding languages.

As the pre-eminent distributor in Asia over the past few years, QTech’s platform offers the most expansive gaming portfolio around, localised for each region, with native mobile apps, powerful reporting and marketing tools, and 24/7 local-language support.

QTech Games CCO, Ulf Norder, said: “It’s another resounding signal for our platform to have integrated more premium content from BETER.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership. They’re a rising-star supplier that offers fast-paced games for fast-growing markets. With their sought-after Andar Bahar and Bet on Teen Patti titles, we’re bound to boost our strong portfolio of partners across untapped territories like India.

“Together, we will continue to raise the bar and shape a localised experience for global players. We can’t wait to witness how these games perform across a range of untapped markets which, in some cases, break new ground for BETER Live.”

Dan Gibas, business development manager at BETER, added: “QTech is a natural habitat for our superior live-dealer content. We are widening our reach across some exciting markets and their industry-leading platform provides a flexible gateway to new markets.

“BETER Live offers a flexible and deeper live-dealer configuration to gaming operators or white-label providers all over the world. Needless to say, entering into this agreement with QTech Games tracks our key strategy to fully leverage our reach, and we look forward to seeing how fresh audiences embrace our content.”

