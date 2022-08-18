BETER presents its latest game, Sic Bo

Sic Bo is a classic Chinese three-dice game that shares some similarities with roulette.

Press release.- BETER Live is the live casino brand of next-gen betting content and data provider BETER, whose product verticals also cover fast sports, esports and gaming solutions. Games with live dealers are always in demand and have been going from strength to strength recently, enjoying popularity with customers all over the planet, and BETER’s innovative and authentic digital table games are evidence of this.

Sic Bo is a classic Chinese three-dice game that shares some similarities with roulette. In each round, the player needs to predict what the result will be when the dice are rolled. BETER Live’s Sic Bo stands head and shoulders above other versions thanks to its impressive number of side bets. The player can bet on big and small totals, triples, one die, two dice, and plenty of other combinations.

BETER Live also has detailed statistics available through a user-friendly interface to allow players to quickly and easily access information about each round. Sic Bo can be found in the company’s sleek and stylish Asian Studio, with multiple camera views available to ensure the audience’s complete immersion in the experience.

Commenting on the launch of Sic Bo, Anna Vikmane, director of BETER Live, said: “We are continuing to expand our line of Asian games and take our product to the next level. Sic Bo is a gambling classic and is a favourite for many people all across Asia. It, therefore, seemed the obvious choice as we work to expand our audience in the region and to offer our customers a completely new experience of a high-quality live casino product.”

BETER is debuting at G2E Asia with its next-gen offering

BETER is making its debut at G2E Asia 2022 — a must-attend marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry.

The company will use this opportunity to exhibit its diverse and newly updated range of sports, esports, gaming, and live B2B products at stand B620 on August 24-26.

Among the novelties to be presented will be BETER’s brand new iFrame solution with a promising interface and impressive esports offering, as well as the three latest live Asian games, which have recently strengthened the BETER Live collection.