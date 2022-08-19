Gal Ehrlich, BETER’s CEO: “We aim to turn the spotlight on our products’ novelties and solutions at G2E Asia”

In dialogue with Focus Gaming News, Gal Ehrlich, BETER’s CEO, spoke about BETER’s attendance at G2E Asia.

Exclusive interview.- Premier provider of next-gen betting and gaming solutions, BETER is set to make its first appearance at the Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) – a key international event dedicated to the Asian gaming and entertainment industry to be held in Singapore later this month.

With that in mind, we caught up with BETER’s CEO, Gal Ehrlich, to get his thoughts.

BETER will be attending G2E Asia, which is a must-attend event for those involved in the Asian gaming and entertainment industry, for the first time. What are your expectations of this event?

We are delighted to be attending this top-tier exhibition for the Asian betting and gaming industry. I firmly believe that this event will allow us to showcase our diverse, newly updated range of products and innovative solutions, many of which are tailored towards the Asian audience.

I also think it will be a perfect opportunity to build new connections, share insights into the latest trends in the betting industry and turn the spotlight on our products and services.

Speaking of your products and services, what products will BETER be showcasing at G2E Asia and what feedback do you expect to get?

At G2E Asia, we will be showcasing our comprehensive product portfolio, which covers four main verticals: BETER Esports, BETER Sports, BETER Live and BETER Gaming, whilst also meeting the needs of operators from all over the globe.

Take, for instance, our esports vertical, BETER Esports, which covers over 40,000 esports events, offering both in-play and pre-match, and is also reinforced by partnerships with official esports data providers, meaning that we supply operators with premium esports content, along with the most accurate data and one of the highest uptimes in the industry.

What’s more, our offering includes 34,000 fast events of ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments per month. The latter features table tennis matches and is a part of BETER Sports product.

Attendees will also be able to see and discuss in detail our recently launched brand-new iFrame solution, which has a distinctive design and a lot of advantages for operators. We provide a turnkey solution with betting limits, risk management, a selection of top global esports tournaments, and the most accurate odds and numerous markets.

Given that the products we offer are bound to satisfy the needs of even the most demanding of audiences, we expect to hear good things about what we’re bringing to the table.

You mentioned that BETER has a comprehensive product portfolio that can meet the demands of betting fans and operators all over the world. Do you have any specific offerings tailored to Asian audiences?

Betting fans can look forward to thrilling live games with Asian themes and design, such as Baccarat, Bet on Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and Sic Bo from our live casino division, BETER Live.

BETER Live has its dedicated, state-of-the-art studios that epitomise the entertainment-first approach we value so much and the feedback we’ve had from many of our partners about it has been overwhelmingly positive.

We believe that our 24/7 sports and esports content is more than relevant to Asian operators. Our time-tested Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments are the kind of entertainment that engages the new generation. If we talk about operators, with such sports and esports content, they also get stable and predictable margins, unlike the margins of traditional sportsbooks that fluctuate according to results.

Interest in fast events only grows, and we are seeing a shift in bettors’ preferences, suggesting the appearance of a new generation of players who love fast content and want immediate results. They want to be entertained and engaged, interact with this content in real-time and be immersed in the entire process.

“We believe that our 24/7 sports and esports content is more than relevant to Asian operators.” Gal Ehrlich, BETER’s CEO.

What are your future plans?

At BETER, we are firmly convinced that exciting times lie ahead, which is why we have ambitious plans for the future. We will work tirelessly to make even more headway in the global betting industry and ensure we are aware of the most important trends affecting this sector, so that we can continue developing products and solutions that deliver the most advanced, fast-paced betting experience possible, exceeding the expectations of next-gen customers and boosting betting operators’ revenues.

As for the next big event on our calendar, we will be attending the SBC Summit Barcelona, where our team will have a stand and I will be participating as a panellist in a conference session on investing in the future of esports betting. This event will culminate with the SBC Awards, in which BETER has been shortlisted in three categories, including Industry Innovation of the Year for our iFrame solution.” We are very excited to be shortlisted as it is a recognition of our team’s efforts and evidence that we are on the right track.

What are your expectations of the SBC Summit Barcelona?

We believe it will be a successful event, which will bring together the leaders of the gaming industry. Offline events have bounced back after the Covid-19 halt already last year, but we still feel some deficit of active networking and interpersonal business communication concentrated on one playground. SBC Summit Barcelona has an exciting format and intensive conference agenda, which looks very promising and can be a perfect answer to this demand.

Moreover, we have a strong footprint in Europe and the breathtaking speed of our business development in this region and worldwide. Hence, events like SBC Summit Barcelona are vital for us to synchronize our further steps with our partners, focus the audience on our novelties, share ideas and insights and build powerful connections with new clients.

