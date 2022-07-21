BETER expands its Live Casino games line with Teen Patti

Bet on Teen Patti is the second Asian game presented by a modern live casino provider

Press release.- Next-gen betting and gaming provider BETER adds a new live casino game, Bet on Teen Patti, to its collection. The new Indian game Bet on Teen Patti has long gained popularity in Asian culture, but BETER is ready to raise the enjoyment of the game to a new level.

The rules and essence of Bet on Teen Patti are pretty clear, especially for those who can’t imagine their lives without poker. Bet on Teen Patti, a three-card poker game, uses poker hands to determine the winner.

Bet on Teen Patti is presented in the latest Asian studio with an unsurpassed atmosphere. The studio was developed by BETER Live specialists with a lot of TV production experience.

The visual beauty is also supplemented by unconditional service with professional game presenters, 24/7 operation, and English accompaniment. Additional bonuses are provided for players in the form of: exciting side bets, such as 3+3 and Pair Plus, the opportunity to win up to 1,000 to 1, and no player limit at the same time.

Bet on Teen Patti is the second Asian game presented by a modern live casino provider. Before that, BETER Live presented Andar Bahar.