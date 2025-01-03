BetConstruct’s strategic triumphs: A look back at 2024 successes and bold aspirations for 2025

BetConstruct recaps its achievements in 2024, including global expansion, new partnerships and launches and the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards events.

Press release.- Throughout 2024, BetConstruct has redefined excellence in the igaming landscape through strategic innovation and pioneering market expansion. The company’s journey has been marked by transformative achievements, from securing prestigious licenses and launching revolutionary products to hosting landmark industry events that have set new benchmarks. “As we enter 2025, these milestones have laid the groundwork for an ambitious new chapter in igaming evolution, promising partners unparalleled opportunities for growth and success,” BetConstruct said.

Global reach

BetConstruct has significantly expanded its global market presence throughout 2024. The company’s active participation in major industry events across Asia, Africa, LatAm, and Europe has further strengthened its international position as an industry leader. 2024 also saw BetConstruct acquire the Tobique Gaming Licence, establishing a strategic foothold as a compliant entity in the industry.

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards

In addition to maintaining its position as an active exhibitor in prestigious industry events, BetConstruct hosted the two landmark Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards events in 2024. The second edition in Yerevan, Armenia set new industry standards, followed by an unprecedented third edition in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – a first of its kind.

During Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0, BetConstruct co-founder and visionary Vigen Badalyan presented key updates on BetConstruct’s collaboration with the Ortak marketplace, including the brand new Ortak SnowBall feature. The event also turned heads with the recently launched PopOK Property blockchain raffle that included a grand prize of a luxury apartment in Ras Al Khaimah.

Expansive offerings

BetConstruct has been consistently upgrading its products year after year, and this year was no exception, continuing the company’s commitment to innovation and improvement. BetConstruct’s comprehensive Casino Suite and Sportsbook have retained their household status, as have the myriad of products and services offered by the company.

In 2024, the team behind BetConstruct introduced The Last Battle, a next-level loyalty program that enhances player retention and boosts engagement to new heights. Making its debut at SBC Summit Lisbon, The Last Battle has met rave reviews and is being perfected to include even more features. Also highlighted this past year as the Spring BME business management environment that is set to revolutionise how partners launch and operate their igaming businesses.

Future vision

After the successful “It’s Your Dream” campaign, BetConstruct introduced the Center of Gravity concept at the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0, presenting a new direction for the igaming industry. The company’s strategic focus on product development, market expansion, and regulatory compliance has established a robust foundation for 2025.

Join BetConstruct at ICE Barcelona 2025

BetConstruct invites industry professionals to explore partnership opportunities at ICE Barcelona, January 20-22 2025. Visit Stand 4A20 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via to witness the full implementation of the Center of Gravity concept and discover the company’s latest innovations – all presented at the largest stand ever in the company’s 20-year-long history.