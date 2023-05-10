BetConstruct launches its latest promotion, Harmony by Mr. First

The promotions are designed to enhance player involvement and create an immersive gaming experience.

BetConstruct launches Harmony by Mr. First, a new promotion with three exciting opportunities to boost revenue and engagement for operators and players.

Press release.-BetConstruct is proud to announce the launch of its latest promotion – Harmony by Mr. First.

Harmony by Mr. First includes three exciting promotions, Network Jackpot Drop with FTN, Wonder Wheel, and Network Raffle, aimed at providing players with an engaging gaming experience while boosting partners’ revenue.

The first promotion is the highly popular Network Jackpot Drop with FTN, which runs from May 6 to June 4 and offers players the chance to win a share of the 500,000 Fasttoken (FTN) prize pool. This promotion is guaranteed to drive engagement and retention on partner platforms and is an incredible opportunity to increase revenue.

The second one is the Wonder Wheel promotion, where players can spin the wheel to win unlimited bonuses, free spins, and more. This promotion runs from May 9 to May 23 and has a prize pool of 150,000 Fasttoken (FTN).

To participate, players must meet certain turnover requirements and can spin the wheel up to four times a day. Last but not least is the upcoming Network Raffle promotion. Further details about this promotion will be released soon.

The promotions under Harmony by Mr. First are designed to enhance player involvement and create an immersive gaming experience. Featuring top-notch features, all three ensure extended player lifetime, making them a fun and exciting opportunity for operators and their players.

