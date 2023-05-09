BETER and BetConstruct collaborate for 24/7 sports & esports events

The deal is an extension of their previous partnership for a live casino product launched in early 2022.

Press release.- BETER announces its new partnership with BetConstruct, a prominent iGaming software provider, to deliver its 24/7 sports & esports events. The deal is an extension of their previous partnership for a live casino product launched in early 2022.

As part of the agreement, BETER will offer BetConstruct its in-house table tennis matches from the Setka Cup tournaments as well as efootball, ebasketball and CS:GO events under the ESportsBattle brand, providing greater access and more frequent betting opportunities for BetConstruct’s expansive network.

BETER’s Setka Cup and ESportsBattle are one of the most popular tournaments among bettors globally. With 24/7 live streaming of up to nine events broadcasted simultaneously, the matches are viewed by over 50 million people in 150 countries every month.

Representing BETER, Yori Arami expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We’re excited to build upon our partnership with BetConstruct by offering our top-tier sports & esports content, along with our premium live casino services. BETER’s events are tailored to meet the demands of the modern player, with fast-paced and thrilling betting opportunities.

Our in-house trading team ensures sustainability and high average margins. So we’re confident that this collaboration will bring great results for both BETER and BetConstruct.”

Representing BetConstruct, Tigran Meliksetyan, head of sports, added, “As a top player in the iGaming industry, we are constantly striving to expand our horizons and forge new partnerships. We are confident that integrating BETER’s offerings into our versatile and award-winning platform will derive significant benefits for our partners. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with BETER.”

With a shared commitment to delivering the best possible betting experiences, the newly established partnership between BETER and BetConstruct promises to bring continued progress and undeniable success to both companies. To learn more about their products and services, please contact BETER or BetConstruct.

