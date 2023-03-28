BetConstruct obtains a new licence from the Danish Gambling Authority

BetConstruct has received a new licence from the Danish Gambling Authority, extending its offerings to a new market.

Press release.- Being one of the most reputable and strictly regulated gambling commissions around the globe, the Danish Gambling Authority opens new opportunities for entering the Denmark iGaming industry. This licence enables BetConstruct to offer the majority of its services and solutions to operators in the Danish market and expand its reach in Europe.

BetConstruct’s offerings for the Danish market now include online casino games, sports betting and live casino, as well as retail solutions for betting shops. The Danish Online Casino and Betting licence can benefit various stakeholders in the online gambling industry – from operators, software providers and payment processors to marketing affiliates.

Obtaining a licence from The Danish Gambling Authority is a sublime advantage for businesses to widen their game offerings, enter a new, less saturated market in Europe and provide safe and engaging services to players. Hence, BetConstruct is proud to become one of the first providers to receive this prestigious licence.

