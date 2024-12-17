Chess legend Magnus Carlsen will join BETBY at ICE Barcelona 2025

The sportsbook supplier has announced that its newly global brand ambassador will make his debut appearance at the industry expo.

Press release.- BETBY has announced that chess legend Magnus Carlsen will join the sportsbook supplier at ICE Barcelona 2025.

BETBY’s newly announced global brand ambassador will make his debut appearance at an industry expo, with ICE scheduled to take place from January 20th to 22.

A five-time World Chess Champion and widely regarded as the greatest player in history, Magnus Carlsen recently signed a long-term partnership with BETBY and is the face of the supplier’s ‘Make Your Move’ campaign. This initiative reflects a shared vision of achieving excellence at the highest level, with Carlsen’s strategic brilliance and decisive moves aligning seamlessly with BETBY’s mission to redefine the sports betting experience through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Carlsen will be at BETBY’s stand on January 20, the opening day of ICE Barcelona 2025, giving attendees the rare opportunity to engage with him during a meet-and-greet session. A select few will even have the chance to put their skills into action and challenge him in a chess match. Moreover, Carlsen will be participating in a press conference focused on discussing this exciting partnership.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, chief executive officer at BETBY, stated: “We are honoured to have Magnus Carlsen join us at ICE Barcelona 2025.” “Our collaboration is a testament to BETBY’s drive to push boundaries and bring something truly exceptional to the industry. We hope Magnus’s presence will inspire our partners to make confident, game-changing decisions that lead to sustainable growth and global success.”

ICE Barcelona is one of the premier global events in the igaming and betting industry, serving as a platform to foster collaboration, showcase innovations, and shape the future of the sector. In addition to Carlsen’s presence, BETBY’s participation will also include the unveiling of new in-house features, further demonstrating its commitment to deliver innovative products.

BETBY invites attendees to discover the company’s premium sportsbook offerings by visiting booth 5J18.