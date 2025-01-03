BETBY now operational in Brazil after achieving GLI certification

BETBY is now authorised to deliver its sportsbook solutions in one of the world’s most anticipated and rapidly expanding regulated betting markets.

Press release.- BETBY is amongst the first sportsbook suppliers to go live in a regulated Brazilian market after successfully achieving certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

Having secured certification for the Brazilian market, BETBY is authorised to deliver its innovative and tailored sportsbook solutions in one of the world’s most anticipated and rapidly expanding regulated betting markets.

BETBY received Brazil federal certification in mid-December, 2024, which allows the company to provide its advanced software to operators who obtained the licence and went live on January 1, 2025, or will obtain a licence to operate in Brazil.

GLI’s certification, recognised as a benchmark for excellence, validates BETBY’s ability to meet Brazil’s strict technical requirements, including regarding the functionality of the sportsbook, information security management systems and information security standards.

Ilze Ramolina, head of legal at BETBY, said: “Having our sportsbook solution certified and to be operational in a regulated Brazilian market is a major milestone for BETBY.

“Brazil represents one of the most dynamic and high-potential markets globally, with its unparalleled passion for sports and rapidly growing digital ecosystem. Securing GLI certification underscores our commitment to integrity, compliance, and long-term success in this region. Brazil is central to our global growth strategy, and we are excited to collaborate with operators who desire to deliver world-class sports betting experiences to Brazilian players.”

Launched on January 1, Brazil’s regulated sports betting market is expected to become one of the largest worldwide, fueled by its enthusiasm for sports—especially football—and an increasing shift toward digital gaming.

The company said: “BETBY’s localised approach ensures a seamless user experience designed specifically for Brazilian players, cementing its role as a key innovator in shaping the future of sports betting in the region.”