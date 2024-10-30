BETBY names Magnus Carlsen as Global Brand Ambassador

According to BETBY, this new collaboration “will bridge the worlds of chess and sports betting technology.”

Press release.- BETBY has announced a long-term partnership with Magnus Carlsen, the highest-rated chess player in history, currently ranked as the world’s best, and a recent recipient of the FIDE Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) award. This ground-breaking collaboration will bridge the worlds of chess and sports betting technology, underscoring BETBY’s commitment to strategic thinking, innovation, and excellence.

Carlsen, a five-time World Chess Champion and renowned sports enthusiast, is celebrated for his unmatched skill, ingenious play, and exceptional decision-making abilities. “His deep analysis of situations and foresight aligns perfectly with BETBY’s vision of providing intelligent, cutting-edge sportsbook solutions which are future-proof,” the company stated.

BETBY’s CEO Leonid Pertsovskiy together with Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen’s chess journey began at a young age, and by the age of 13, he became the youngest Grandmaster in the world at the time. Since securing the World Chess Champion title in 2013 and achieving the highest chess rating in history in 2014, the Norwegian prodigy has continued to dominate the chess world in classical, blitz, and rapid formats.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, chief executive officer of BETBY, expressed his excitement: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an iconic figure like Magnus Carlsen to the BETBY family. His legacy in chess, alongside his passion for sports and mastery of decision-making, forward planning, and creativity, makes him the perfect global ambassador for our brand. As BETBY continues to lead the market with ground-breaking sports betting solutions, Magnus will represent our commitment to quality, innovation, and strategic excellence. We are excited and proud to collaborate with such a renowned sports icon.”

This partnership marks a bold new chapter for BETBY as the company continues to push the boundaries of sports betting technology and expand its global presence.