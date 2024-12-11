BETBY enhances esports experience with expanded outrights and player props portfolio

The company aims to set a new standard for player engagement opportunities through esports content.

Press release.- BETBY has released a major update to its esports portfolio, introducing a selection of new outrights and player prop markets. With these additions, BETBY now offers three times more outright options than the market average and a unique range of player-specific betting markets, setting a new standard for player engagement opportunities through esports content.

BETBY’s expanded outright offerings deliver diversity and depth in the industry. For instance, when it comes to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), bettors can now access markets that go beyond the standard winners and most played maps, with new betting markets such as Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), Magnum Sniper Rifle (AWP) Kill Comparisons, and numerous others now available. In Dota, unique markets like Most Popular Hero (Picks + Bans) and Hero with Highest Kill Death Assist (KDA) provide a more engaging and data-driven betting experience.

These markets are updated throughout the entirety of tournaments, ensuring players can place bets during breaks occurring between game days or stages. The update extends beyond Dota and CS2, as BETBY now offers unique outright markets as well for games like Escape from Tarkov: Arena and Standoff 2 – content which is currently not being offered elsewhere in the esports landscape.

The second significant enhancement is the introduction of a much broader esports player props portfolio, which is entirely developed by BETBY’s team of expert traders. This allows players to place bets on individual performances across all S-Tier, A-Tier, B-Tier, and C-Tier tournaments for main esports disciplines, and not only on the occurrence of major events.

These additions further bolster BETBY’s esports portfolio, following a series of major updates that underline the company’s focus on innovation and its dedication to providing engaging content for its partners and their end-users.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of BETBY Games, commented: “We decided to accelerate the launch of new outrights and player prop markets for esports because we see a gap in the industry. We wanted to develop our own solutions and noticed that even though providers offer classic pre-tournament outrights, none of them provide continuously updated outrights when the events are in progress.

“Regarding player props, it’s relatively new content as part of our esports feed. If we talk about traditional sports, like soccer or basketball, it’s the standard for the industry. But I foresee that when it comes to esports it will as well be an absolute must-have in the future, with the performance and statistics of teams and players now becoming more widely available. Despite the fact that player props are not a new thing in the esports industry, these markets are offered only throughout top-tier tournaments and only for a limited number of teams. What we did was push this feature not only for top tournaments but also B-Tier and C-Tier tournaments, whilst at the same time broadening player props coverage to a wider teams coverage.”

BETBY will be showcasing its sportsbook solutions and services at the upcoming ICE 2025 in Barcelona, at booth 5J18.