BETBY expands e-sim game portfolio with Blitz Basketball and Super Over Cricket

Press release.- BETBY has announced that its BETBY Games e-sim portfolio has expanded to over 10 titles, following the launch of Blitz Basketball and Super Over Cricket.

Blitz Basketball introduces players to the thrill of three prestigious tournaments: the World Cup, Euroleague, and NBA. Meanwhile, Super Over Cricket features two major competitions: the World Cup and the Indian Premier League, both offering 50 unique pairings for players to enjoy.

With these new additions, BETBY Games now boasts 11 titles, each delivering cutting-edge graphics and an immersive experience that has become the hallmark of the brand’s e-sim portfolio.

Both Blitz Basketball and Super Over Cricket feature lightning-fast gameplay, with matches lasting from one to five minutes. This distinctive feature delivers instant results and is paired with extremely low marginality, making the product incredibly appealing to a wide range of users—from dedicated eSports fans to casual casino players. To enhance the betting experience, each game offers over 10 unique betting markets.

With the latest releases, BETBY’s monthly event coverage package will reach 230,000 matches, continuing the company’s tradition of consistently expanding its esports content. This further demonstrates BETBY’s commitment to innovation and deepening partner engagement.

BETBY Games was recently recognised for its outstanding esports offerings, receiving the prestigious Esports Supplier of the Year award at the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

Commenting on the latest releases, Kirill Nekrasov, head of BETBY Games, said: “BETBY Games is thriving as we continually update our portfolio with new and exciting content. Blitz Basketball and Super Over Cricket are the latest examples of our commitment to delivering premium esports experiences. We are dedicated to providing the round-the-clock action that today’s players crave, and we are excited to keep building on our recent successes to elevate the betting experience.”

To find out more about Betby, visit booth 1122 or visit: https://betby.com/.