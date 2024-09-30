BETBY awarded “Esports Supplier of the Year” at SBC Awards

Leonid Pertsovskiy, BETBY’s Chief Executive Officer, said the award reflects the company’s ongoing commitment “to advancing the sports betting industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation and operational excellence.”

Press release.- BETBY had a standout appearance at this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon. Featuring a strikingly redesigned stand, the company showcased the full capabilities of its innovative sportsbook solutions and services throughout the event. A key focus was on the rapidly expanding Latin American market, particularly Brazil, where the company continues strengthening its footprint.

The event concluded on a high note with BETBY securing the SBC Award for Esports Supplier of the Year. This accolade follows several major product launches throughout the year, including the debut of the advanced AI Labs sportsbook tools, continuous updates to BETBY Games’ proprietary esports content, and an enhanced Bet Builder feature, designed to elevate the sports betting experience for users globally.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, BETBY’s chief executive officer, commented: “We believe that this recognition from the SBC Summit Lisbon is a reflection of our ongoing commitment at BETBY to advancing the sports betting industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation and operational excellence. Winning the Esports Supplier of the Year award was our perfect ending. It reflects the dedication of our entire team, each of whom has played a crucial role in our success. As we look ahead to next year, we are well-positioned to set new records and continue our growth trajectory.”